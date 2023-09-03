Open Menu

Al-Khidmat Foundation Women's Wing Organizes "Sasta Bazar"

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2023 | 08:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation women's wing organized a "Sasta Bazar" in Crescent school Unit no.10, Latif Abad, on Sunday.

Apart from essential items, clothes and shoes were also available in the market and about 300 families benefited through this discount market.

According to a statement, a representative of the Al-Khidmat Foundation women's wing Farah Naz said that like every time, this time too, the Al-Khidmat Foundation, affiliated with the Jamaat-e-Islami had been working for the welfare of the people.

She said in the first phase we organized a medical camp, then we arranged the "Sasta Bazar" and now in the third phase we intend to distribute dowry boxes and sewing machines among deserving families.

She appealed to philanthropists of Hyderabad to support the organization in this noble cause so that we could further expand welfare work.

