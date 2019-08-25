UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Medical And Diagnostic Centre Inaugurated

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Medical and Diagnostic centre inaugurated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Amir Jammat e Islami Sindh, Dr. Mairajul Huda Siddiqui Sunday inaugurated Medical and Diagnostic Centre established by Al-Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of the party here at Saddar area of Hyderabad city.

The Amir Jammat-e-Islami Sindh formally inaugurated the Diagnostic Centre at Doctor's lane in Saddar area by cutting ribbon along with district Amir Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Maqsood Ahmed, Dr. Saifur Rehman and others.

After inaugurating of the center, the provincial Amir of Jammat e Islami also visited different sections of the Diagnostic Centre where he was briefed by the operational staff.

Al- Khidmat Foundation, is a welfare organization of the Jammat e Islami Pakistan which is providing welfare facilities to the people in different cities of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Doctor Hyderabad Saddar Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sees 63% increase in global brands s ..

1 hour ago

TBHF supports Syrian refugees with AED2.6 million ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone companies contribute 32% of emirat ..

2 hours ago

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.