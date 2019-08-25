HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Amir Jammat e Islami Sindh, Dr. Mairajul Huda Siddiqui Sunday inaugurated Medical and Diagnostic Centre established by Al-Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of the party here at Saddar area of Hyderabad city.

The Amir Jammat-e-Islami Sindh formally inaugurated the Diagnostic Centre at Doctor's lane in Saddar area by cutting ribbon along with district Amir Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Maqsood Ahmed, Dr. Saifur Rehman and others.

After inaugurating of the center, the provincial Amir of Jammat e Islami also visited different sections of the Diagnostic Centre where he was briefed by the operational staff.

Al- Khidmat Foundation, is a welfare organization of the Jammat e Islami Pakistan which is providing welfare facilities to the people in different cities of Pakistan.