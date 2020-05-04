Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President Jameel Kurd called on Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) Nadir Gul Barech at his office on Monday

They discussed precautionary measures against the coronavirus to cope with the challenge of it in province and provision of rations to needy people in respective areas of Balochistan in lockdown situation.

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President Jameel Kurd said Al-Khidmat Foundation was also taking measures to help need people including daily wagers in respective areas of the province in difficult time, saying that we would not leave deserving people alone in wake of the coronavirus.

He also appreciated the efforts of BRSP for the provision of protective equipment and enhancing awareness preventive steps against the deadly virus among people in rural areas of province which was commendable performance in hard time amid the coronavirus.

Both officers agreed that they would make a joint strategy to maintain rations distribution among affected people in lockdown situations in well manner, so that no one needy family would be left in getting of rations.

They also requested philanthropist and welfare organizations to come forward to assist daily wagers because they were suffering difficulties due to the lockdown situation.