Al-Khidmat Foundation's Sasti Roti Project Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:17 PM

Jamaat Islami Rawalpindi district Ameer Syed Asif Sherazi Thursday inaugurated Sasti Roti projects at three points under Al-Khidmat Foundation PP-16 Rawalpindi city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Jamaat Islami Rawalpindi district Ameer Syed Asif Sherazi Thursday inaugurated Sasti Roti projects at three points under Al-Khidmat Foundation PP-16 Rawalpindi city.

JI Rawalpindi district Naib Ameer Syed Arshad Farooq, JI Zone PP-16 Ameer Mirza Shamsul Haq, JI Youth Rawalpindi district President Malik Imran and other leaders of Jamaat Islami were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Arif Sherazi said the life of a common man was made miserable due to dearness and it was difficult to make arrangements of Sehri and Iftari for the poor.

Appreciating the Sasti Roti project by Al-Khidmat Foundation, he said that by the Grace of Allah Almighty, the foundation was performing excellent job of serving the helpless and poor segments of our society despite of challenge due meager financial resources.

He appealed the philanthropists to come forward and assist the foundation in fulfilling the basic needs of under privileged class.

