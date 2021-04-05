UrduPoint.com
Al-khidmat Help Center Established In MIrpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamait Islami Mirpurkhas Haji Noor Elahi Mughal Monday said that despite limited resources Al-Khidmat foundation will keep setting up help center to provide assistance to the poor segment of society.

He said that helping masses without discrimination was positive initiative of Alkhidmat foundation.

He said that various social welfare projects were being carried out successfully in Mirpurkhas including alkhidmat diagnostic laboratory satellite town and water filtration plant in Lalchand Bagh.

President Alkhidmat foundation Mirpurkhas Nadir Ali said that in order to provide facility to people of district necessary equipments have been ensured to tackle with any emergency including oxygeon cylinder, medical bed, wheelchair, commode chair, BP operator,sticks and glucometer.

Among others senior activist Dr Masoom Ali Syedi, Zahid-u-Rehman khan, Nadeem Ghauri, Islahudin Shaikh, Muhammad Irfan, press secretary Abdul Rasheed Shaikh and allkhidmat volunteers were also present.

