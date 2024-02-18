Open Menu

Al-Khidmat Holds Medical Camp In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Al-Khidmat holds medical camp in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Under the auspices of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, a free medical camp was held for orphan children here on Sunday.

Doctors conducted medical checkups on orphan children at the medical camp, and free medicines were also given to them by the Al-Khidmat Foundation. 

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Orphan Care Program, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Dr.

Mansoor Bajwa, said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation has been providing free education, food, vocational training, and other facilities to over 10,000 orphan children across Pakistan

He said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation had also been running an orphan care program to care for orphan children. 

He added that the Al-Khidmat Foundation was going to organize a donor conference for orphan children on March 6.

