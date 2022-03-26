UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Hospital Bajaur Formally Inaugurated

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Al-Khidmat Hospital Bajaur formally inaugurated

Al-Khidmat Hospital, Bajaur equipped with all modern medical facilities was formally inaugurated on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Hospital, Bajaur equipped with all modern medical facilities was formally inaugurated on Saturday.

The hospital constructed at the cost of Rs.40 million has been established at Inayat Kalley. The hospital will provide best medical facilities to the residents of the tribal district.

The provincial president, Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF), Khalid Waqas inaugurated the hospital. Those who attended the inaugural ceremony included Chairman Al-Khidmat Health Foundation, Professor Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman, MPA Haji Sirajuddin Khan, former MNA Sahibzada Haroon Rasheed, local elders and general public at large.

Addressing the ceremony, Khalid Waqas said that the establishment of the hospital was long standing need of the district and now they would be provided health facilities at their doorstep.

