Al-Khidmat Hospital Charsadda examines 70,000 patients during last year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 70,000 patients were examined while 5614 babies were born during last year in Al-Khidmat Hospital Charsadda.

13,000 patients of different diseases, 1200 eye operations, 1500 dental operations were conducted during this period.

Director of the hospital Noor Hassan, in a meeting of board of Directors, informed here on Monday.

He said that Al-Khidmat Hospital Charsadda will build a modern unit with 100 beds, and all the well-off people of Charsadda should contribute in the construction of the modern unit.

The Director said that the doctors of the hospital care well for the health of the mother and child during delivery and it is the cause of more ratio of delivery in the hospital.

He said that Al-Khidmat Hospital is providing services to the people of Charsadda and other districts 24/7.

During last year, he said 455 patients underwent emergency surgery for appendix, 305 patients for hernia, 260 patients for gallstones, 282 patients for hemorrhoids and 120 ENT patients were operated on in the hospital, he said.

Thousands of patients have also benefited from laboratory, ultrasound, X-ray, EPI, and nursery units at the hospital, he added.

On this occasion, the Director said that maps are being prepared for further expansion of the hospital and appealed to philanthropists to play role in binding the 100-bed modern unit.

