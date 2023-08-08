Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change

Al-Khidmat Foundation has initiated a large-scale plantation drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative

The campaign aims to plant up to 2 million saplings in educational institutions, including universities and colleges. Al Khidmat Foundation has also launched a nationwide Mega Plantation Campaign in collaboration with Clean and Green Pakistan, with over 10 million saplings to be planted across the country to address climate change and other environmental challenges in the country.

The Al-Khidmat mega plantation campaign commenced at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda on Tuesday.

Volunteers from Al Khidmat Foundation, along with male and female students, successfully planted over 10 thousand saplings. A ceremony marking the event was chaired by Khalid Waqas, Provincial President of Al Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dignitaries including Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary of Climate Change Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, Vice President of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, and Dean of Faculty Sciences were present at the occasion. Professor Dr. Khalid Saeed also graced the event as a special guest.

During the ceremony, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary of Climate Change Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized that environmental protection is a moral, social, and national responsibility.

He highlighted the role of tree planting in improving the environment and fostering national development. He stressed the importance of not just planting trees, but also ensuring their care and maintenance, likening neglect to causing harm.

Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, Vice President of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, expressed the organization's commitment to planting saplings in regions where they can be nurtured and safeguarded.