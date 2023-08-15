Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Al-Khidmat Foundation has initiated a large-scale plantation drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' initiative.

The campaign aims to plant up to 2 million saplings in educational institutions, including universities and colleges.

The foundation had also launched a nationwide Mega Plantation Campaign in collaboration with Clean and Green Pakistan, with over 10 million saplings to be planted across the country to address climate change and other environmental challenges in the country.

The Al-Khidmat mega plantation campaign commenced at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda.

Volunteers from the Foundation, along with male and female students, successfully planted over 10 thousand saplings.

Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, Vice President of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, expressed the organization's commitment to planting saplings in regions where they can be nurtured and safeguarded.