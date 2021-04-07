UrduPoint.com
Al-Khidmat Organizations Offer Services For Vaccination To Contain Corona

Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:12 PM

Al-Khidmat organizations offer services for vaccination to contain corona

Al-Khidmat Foundation President Muhammad Abdul Shakoor urged the government to allow trustworthy Non-Governmental Organization NGOs to provide assistance in the process of vaccination to stop spread of COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation President Muhammad Abdul Shakoor urged the government to allow trustworthy Non-Governmental Organization NGOs to provide assistance in the process of vaccination to stop spread of COVID-19. He said that the process of corona vaccination by the government welcomed across the country.

However, with the increasing number of cases and deaths due to the Corona epidemic, it is imperative that credible NGOs should mobilize resources so that the vaccination process can be carried out more quickly and efficiently.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has an extensive network of 42 hospitals across the country and is ready to carry out this work on a non-commercial basis under purely humanitarian grounds.

Al-Khidmat has stood with our compatriots since the beginning of the Corona epidemic, and we are committed to continuing this service until the end of the epidemic.

