Al-Khidmat provides 11 flood-affected districts with modern ambulances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation on Thursday held a ceremony to provide ambulance vehicles equipped with modern facilities to 11 districts affected by floods.

The event, which was held at Al-Khidmat Aghosh Home Sardar Garhi GT Road in Peshawar, was attended by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Wasi and Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President, Khalid Waqas.

During the ceremony, ambulances equipped with modern facilities were handed over to the district presidents of the affected districts, including Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank.

The provision of these vehicles will increase the number of ambulances available through the Al-Khidmat ambulance service to 87, providing greater access to medical transportation for patients in far-flung areas of the province.

In his speech, Khalid Waqas emphasized the importance of the ambulance service in providing relief to patients and expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and staff of Al-Khidmat who made it possible.

Abdul Wasi, the Chief Guest, praised the valuable services of Al-Khidmat after the police line suicide attack and stated that Al-Khidmat is the face of the entire nation both domestically and abroad.

The provision of these ambulance vehicles is just one example of the ongoing efforts by Al-Khidmat Foundation to provide timely relief in times of disaster and improve the lives of those in need.