UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Provides 11 Flood-affected Districts With Modern Ambulances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Al-Khidmat provides 11 flood-affected districts with modern ambulances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation on Thursday held a ceremony to provide ambulance vehicles equipped with modern facilities to 11 districts affected by floods.

The event, which was held at Al-Khidmat Aghosh Home Sardar Garhi GT Road in Peshawar, was attended by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Wasi and Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President, Khalid Waqas.

During the ceremony, ambulances equipped with modern facilities were handed over to the district presidents of the affected districts, including Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank.

The provision of these vehicles will increase the number of ambulances available through the Al-Khidmat ambulance service to 87, providing greater access to medical transportation for patients in far-flung areas of the province.

In his speech, Khalid Waqas emphasized the importance of the ambulance service in providing relief to patients and expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and staff of Al-Khidmat who made it possible.

Abdul Wasi, the Chief Guest, praised the valuable services of Al-Khidmat after the police line suicide attack and stated that Al-Khidmat is the face of the entire nation both domestically and abroad.

The provision of these ambulance vehicles is just one example of the ongoing efforts by Al-Khidmat Foundation to provide timely relief in times of disaster and improve the lives of those in need.

Related Topics

Suicide Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Vehicles Road Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Lakki Marwat Malakand Tank Buner Event

Recent Stories

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

11 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

47 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

57 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.