Al-Khidmat Provides Help To 110 Flood Hit Families From Minority Communities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Al-Khidmat provides help to 110 flood hit families from minority communities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) engaged in help of calamity affected people in Pakistan, has also extended support and help to minority communities hit by recent devastating floods.

"The services of Al-Khidmat Foundation are not restricted only to Muslims, but it's cause is service of humanity on the basis of which we are providing help to all the affectees of flood above from any criteria of religion," says Javed Gill, Incharge for Minorities section of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Talking to APP, Javed Gill said his organization has provided assistance to Christians and Hindus in Nowshera and Tank districts who are badly impacted by flooding in their area.

The assistance was in shape of edible goods including flour, cooking oil, tea, sugar, milk and necessary medicines.

From any where in the province we provide help after receiving reports about deserving families of minority community.

Just recently I received report about some families of minority community who are in need of help in Charsadda district and we are planning to extend support to them after getting necessary information, he informed.

Javed Gill, who also belongs to Christian community, said a number of welfare organizations of Christians have provided help to a large number of Muslim families hit by flood in different districts of KP.

A group of Christians recently visited from Karachi to Dera Ismail Khan district where all the flood affectees are Muslims not a single family from minority community, he apprised.

Similarly, he continued, some of his relatives are sending money from abroad for help of needy people in Pakistan without restricting its distribution to a specific group of people.

"At the moment we have to think for help of humanity because people from all religions and sects are affected by floods and are in dire need of help for survival", Gill remarked.

