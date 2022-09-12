UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Provides Medical Assistance To 25,000 Patients In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Al-Khidmat provides medical assistance to 25,000 patients in flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation has so far set up 85 free medical camps in the flood-hit areas and treated more than 25,000 patients, while medicines worth Rs 4.3 million have also been distributed among the affectees.

Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Khalid Waqas said in view of the widespread epidemic diseases in the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the foundation had accelerated the process of organizing free medical camps to provide timely relief to the needy people from from skin, dengue and water-born disease.

He said teams of the Al-Khidmat Foundation had started a survey to get details of the flood damaged houses, adding that the data would be shared with organizations and philanthropists interested in building houses for the homeless flood affectees.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Flood From Million

Recent Stories

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

35 minutes ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

42 minutes ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

2 hours ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.