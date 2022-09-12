Al-Khidmat provides medical assistance to 25,000 patients in flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation has so far set up 85 free medical camps in the flood-hit areas and treated more than 25,000 patients, while medicines worth Rs 4.3 million have also been distributed among the affectees.

Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Khalid Waqas said in view of the widespread epidemic diseases in the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the foundation had accelerated the process of organizing free medical camps to provide timely relief to the needy people from from skin, dengue and water-born disease.

He said teams of the Al-Khidmat Foundation had started a survey to get details of the flood damaged houses, adding that the data would be shared with organizations and philanthropists interested in building houses for the homeless flood affectees.