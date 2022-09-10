Al-Khidmat rehabs 124 flood affected water supply schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) has rehabilitated 124 flood affected drinking water schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has accelerated the pace of work on the restoration of other schemes including houses and mosques in the flood affected areas, said a spokesman of the welfare here on Saturday.

He said that the purpose of the initiative was to provide clean drinking water to the residents of the flood affected areas in Dir Upper, Swat and Charsadda and then fully focus on the rehabilitation of destroyed houses and other properties. The rehabilitation of drinking water schemes has cost Rs.2 million.

Similarly, he said that the foundation has also continued organizing free medical camps to prevent the outbreak of pandemic and so far 79 free medical camps have already been held wherein 24000 patients have been provided free treatment and medicines.