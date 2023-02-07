UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Relief Team Ready To Depart Turkiye

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Al-Khidmat relief team, led by Central Vice President Abdul Shakoor, will depart for Turkiye to provide aid to the victims of the earthquake.

The foundation held an emergency meeting in Peshawar, where it was decided to provide aid to the Turkish people in the form of medical teams and aid camps collecting donations.

The team will consist of experienced medical staff and will work with district organizations to set up aid camps and collect donations.

The foundation's goal is to provide as much help as possible to the Turkish people during this difficult time, says a press release.

The support and aid team will leave for Turkiye today (Tuesday) and preparations for medical staff travel have also begun. Al-Khidmat Foundation is committed to using all available resources to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye.

