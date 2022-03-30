Al-Khidmat sends relief goods to Afghanistan

The Al-Khidmat Foundation on Wednesday sent 16 more trucks of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of Ramazan package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation on Wednesday sent 16 more trucks of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of Ramazan package.

The relief goods and food items were handed over to Afghan authorities at Torkham border.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation has so far handed over 1,200 tons of relief goods costing Rs. 280 million to Afghan authorities.

On this occasion, Maulvi Faiz Mohammad, In-charge of Refugees of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and other senior officials appreciated Al-Khidmat foundation and thanked government of Pakistan for sending relief goods and food items.