UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Sends Relief Goods To Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Al-Khidmat sends relief goods to Afghanistan

The Al-Khidmat Foundation on Wednesday sent 16 more trucks of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of Ramazan package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation on Wednesday sent 16 more trucks of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of Ramazan package.

The relief goods and food items were handed over to Afghan authorities at Torkham border.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation has so far handed over 1,200 tons of relief goods costing Rs. 280 million to Afghan authorities.

On this occasion, Maulvi Faiz Mohammad, In-charge of Refugees of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and other senior officials appreciated Al-Khidmat foundation and thanked government of Pakistan for sending relief goods and food items.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Border Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Biden Told Zelenskyy US Intends to Provide $500Mln ..

Biden Told Zelenskyy US Intends to Provide $500Mln in Additional Assistance - Wh ..

3 minutes ago
 "Salam Sanitation Day" to be observed on April 1

"Salam Sanitation Day" to be observed on April 1

3 minutes ago
 Nation will not forgive those created political tu ..

Nation will not forgive those created political turmoil: CM

3 minutes ago
 Medics shaken by attack on Neuro doctor, call to a ..

Medics shaken by attack on Neuro doctor, call to arrest accused

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Updates Biden on Status of Negotiations ..

Zelenskyy Updates Biden on Status of Negotiations With Russia - White House

3 minutes ago
 EU Officials Search Offices of Gazprom Subsidiarie ..

EU Officials Search Offices of Gazprom Subsidiaries in Germany - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.