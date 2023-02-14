UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Starts Donation Camping For Turkey, Syria Quake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Al-Khidmat starts donation camping for Turkey, Syria quake victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has launched a donation campaign on Tuesday for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

The organization is in touch with volunteers in the affected areas who have reported a dire need for tents, blankets, and medicines.

President Khalid Waqqas has instructed the district presidents to speed up the donation collection process by holding meetings with philanthropists and running a special campaign for at least a week.

The Central Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan is supervising self-help activities in Turkey and Syria, while volunteer teams are engaged in search and rescue operations. The homeless victims in the affected areas need basic necessities such as food, tents, blankets, warm clothes and medicines due to the severe cold.

