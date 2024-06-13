Open Menu

Al-Mashaer Metro Uses Advanced Technology To Keep Pilgrims Safe In Holy Sites: Al-Farshouti

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Al-Mashaer Al-Mugaddasah Metro's Operations Department Chairman, Eng Ziad Al-Farshouti on Thursday explained that the Operation and Control Center contains advanced technologies contributing to the metro's movement with the highest security and safety standards to prevent any dangers or accidents.

According to SPA, the Operation and Control Center of Al-Mashaer Al-Mugaddasah Metro is responsible for managing the train's movement through nine stations, three each in Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina.

Eng Ziad said the control centre is responsible for all emergencies related to the stations and intervenes quickly to any situations when needed.

He emphasised the ongoing and consistent involvement of numerous qualified control and operation centre professionals, as well as station and train maintenance workers.

