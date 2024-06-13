- Home
- Pakistan
- Al-Mashaer Metro uses advanced technology to keep pilgrims safe in holy sites: Al-Farshouti
Al-Mashaer Metro Uses Advanced Technology To Keep Pilgrims Safe In Holy Sites: Al-Farshouti
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Al-Mashaer Al-Mugaddasah Metro's Operations Department Chairman, Eng Ziad Al-Farshouti on Thursday explained that the Operation and Control Center contains advanced technologies contributing to the metro's movement with the highest security and safety standards to prevent any dangers or accidents.
According to SPA, the Operation and Control Center of Al-Mashaer Al-Mugaddasah Metro is responsible for managing the train's movement through nine stations, three each in Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina.
Eng Ziad said the control centre is responsible for all emergencies related to the stations and intervenes quickly to any situations when needed.
He emphasised the ongoing and consistent involvement of numerous qualified control and operation centre professionals, as well as station and train maintenance workers.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPSC successfully conducts exam of 32000 candidates6 minutes ago
-
LTN Family given 30-day time to clear journalists’ dues16 minutes ago
-
UNFPA organize session regarding CRVS26 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Punjab govt's applications for transfer of cases36 minutes ago
-
CM appoints Shoaib Mirza as Incharge Complaint Cell36 minutes ago
-
Five including 4 sanitary workers die due to suffocation in Dijkot46 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt earmarks Rs 4b for social welfare56 minutes ago
-
CM appoints social media focal persons56 minutes ago
-
WAPDA awards Rs. 10.6b contract for Dargai Rehabilitation Project56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner issues notification to ensure removal of animal waste on Eid holidays56 minutes ago
-
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals56 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC1 hour ago