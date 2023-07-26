Al-Moosvi condemns arrest of 3 persons including two clerics in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior APHC leader and the president of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has strongly denounced the arrest of three persons including two religious clerics by Indian police in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The police arrested Molvi Bashir Ahmed of Nowgam area of Sonwari, Maualana Ali Muhammed Jan of Khanda area of Badgam and Ashiq Hussain of Dangerpora, Bandipora, on Tuesday, a few days after the annual Karbala Conference was held in Pandrethan area of Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported on Wednesday.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar, termed the arrest as unwarranted and demanded immediate release of the detainees.

He also denounced the occupation authorities for its decision to continue the ban on the Muharram processions in the occupied territory.