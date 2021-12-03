Al-Moosvi expresses concern over ban on Jumma prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has expressed concern over the continued ban on Jumma and congregational prayers as well as other important religious activities at the Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has expressed concern over the continued ban on Jumma and congregational prayers as well as other important religious activities at the Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

The occupation authorities didn't allow people to offer Jumma prayers, today, at the Jamia Masjid for the 17th consecutive week and the 43rd time this year, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a protest rally in Badgam town termed the authorities' action as completely undemocratic and interference in the religious affairs of the Muslims.

Hundreds of party activists and supporters participated in the protest rally led by Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi.