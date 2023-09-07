Al-Mujahid Hockey Club Chichawatani wins final match

OKARA, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Martyrs Hockey League tournament was held at Al Baraq Hockey Stadium Okara and the final match was won by Al-Mujahid Hockey Club Chichawatani.

According to details, Al-Baraq Hockey Stadium arranged for the tournament to promote the national game and pay tribute to martyrs of Pakistan. Total 60 teams participated in the tournament including four civilian teams belonging to Sahiwal division, and three military teams.

The final was played between Al-Mujahid Hockey Club and Al-Baraq Lions. GOC 40 DIV Major General Ahmad Bilal and Commissioner Sahiwal division Shoaib Iqbal Syed were the chief guests.

Both teams had won their 6 matches each before reaching the final. The final was decided through penalty shoot-out, with Al-Mujahid Club scoring five goals against Al-Baraq Lions' three goals. Four international players also participated in the match, including Hammad Anjum, Rana Suhail, Waqar and Aleem Usman in the final.

The teams played brilliantly which made the hockey fans very happy.

The match was played in 4 quarters, each quarter consisting of 15 minutes. In the second quarter, Al-Mujahid Hockey team scored the first goal on a penalty stoke, while in the third quarter, Al-Baraq also scored a goal. Till the end of the match, the match between the two teams was tied with one goal each. Later, both teams were given five each penalty shoot-outs, in which Al-Mujahid Hockey team scored four more goals, totalling five goals, compared to Al-Baraq Lions' three goals.

At the end of the tournament, prizes were distributed among players. Tribute was paid to the martyrs of Pakistan. A large number of students, female students, Pakistan Army and police martyrs were present in the stadium to watch the match in a colorful and dignified ceremony.