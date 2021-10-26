Al-Mustafa Eye Trust organizes free eye camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In the free eye camp organized here on Tuesday by Al-Mustafa Eye Trust, a large number of patients underwent eye examination

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :In the free eye camp organized here on Tuesday by Al-Mustafa Eye Trust, a large number of patients underwent eye examination.

On this occasion, spectacles were also distributed free of cost and a camp was organized for the registration of patients for eye surgeries.

The camp was organized on the instruction of Chairman Al-Mustafa Trust Abdul Razzaq Sajid. The convener of the trust Rizwana Latif, Medical Superintendent, Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Sharif, Prof. Nasir Chaudhry, Country Director, Tajmal Hussain Gormani, Director, Tayyaba and others attended the camp.

Al-Mustafa Eye Trust is providing free of charge expert health care facility to the needy and so far innumerable people have undergone eye surgeries and their eyesight has been restored.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Muhammad Sharif said that free eye camps are set up in different parts of Pakistan and eye treatment facilities are being provided to the citizens and those who have poor eyesight are also being provided spectacles free of cost.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients in the free eye camp.