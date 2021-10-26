UrduPoint.com

Al-Mustafa Eye Trust Organizes Free Eye Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:06 PM

Al-Mustafa Eye Trust organizes free eye camp

In the free eye camp organized here on Tuesday by Al-Mustafa Eye Trust, a large number of patients underwent eye examination

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :In the free eye camp organized here on Tuesday by Al-Mustafa Eye Trust, a large number of patients underwent eye examination.

On this occasion, spectacles were also distributed free of cost and a camp was organized for the registration of patients for eye surgeries.

The camp was organized on the instruction of Chairman Al-Mustafa Trust Abdul Razzaq Sajid. The convener of the trust Rizwana Latif, Medical Superintendent, Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Sharif, Prof. Nasir Chaudhry, Country Director, Tajmal Hussain Gormani, Director, Tayyaba and others attended the camp.

Al-Mustafa Eye Trust is providing free of charge expert health care facility to the needy and so far innumerable people have undergone eye surgeries and their eyesight has been restored.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Muhammad Sharif said that free eye camps are set up in different parts of Pakistan and eye treatment facilities are being provided to the citizens and those who have poor eyesight are also being provided spectacles free of cost.

Free medicines were also provided to the patients in the free eye camp.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Nasir Abdul Razzaq (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Middle East box office revenue to cross $800 milli ..

Middle East box office revenue to cross $800 million in 2021 as 4th META Cinema ..

9 minutes ago
 US, International Partners Arrest 150 People for D ..

US, International Partners Arrest 150 People for Darknet Opioid Trafficking- Jus ..

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiris will never accept Indian domination; For ..

Kashmiris will never accept Indian domination; Former AJK speaker

10 minutes ago
 Collective efforts stressed for eradicating corrup ..

Collective efforts stressed for eradicating corruption: Justice (Retd) Javed Iqb ..

10 minutes ago
 DC visits Mukhtiarkar Office, inspects staff atten ..

DC visits Mukhtiarkar Office, inspects staff attendance, revenue record

10 minutes ago
 Moldova Signs Contract to Buy 1Mln Cubic Meters of ..

Moldova Signs Contract to Buy 1Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Dutch Company Vitol

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.