Al-Nisa Secretariat Inaugurated At ANF HQ

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 08:22 PM

The Secretariat of the Al-Nisa Forum has been formally inaugurated at Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Secretariat of the Al-Nisa Forum has been formally inaugurated at Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters here on Thursday.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, other vital initiatives by ANF to protect gender equity in all its facets include the construction of women's hostels, daycare centres, exclusive Ladies' Common Rooms in all establishments, the constitution of an Anti-Harassment Committee headed by the Senior Most Lady Officer, the establishment of Women's Career Planning Cell and focused efforts to enhance their professional capacities.

He informed that in its journey towards women empowerment, ANF has also acknowledged the contributions and support rendered by the U.S. Embassy Islamabad Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) and UNDP in formulating "ANF Gender Strategy & Advocacy Plan 2022-2027" and other related initiatives.

ANF looks forward to undertaking multi-faceted initiatives on women's empowerment through its strong partnership with INL and other international partners, he added.

