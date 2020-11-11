UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Qaeda Men's Arrest In Kerala, West Bengal Strengthens Int'l Assessment Of Indian Nexus With Terrorist Outfits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:14 PM

Al-Qaeda men's arrest in Kerala, West Bengal strengthens int'l assessment of Indian nexus with terrorist outfits

The recent arrest of Al-Qaeda terrorists from Indian states of Kerala and West Bengal has further strengthened the global assessment about Indian involvement and nexus with international terrorist organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The recent arrest of Al-Qaeda terrorists from Indian states of Kerala and West Bengal has further strengthened the global assessment about Indian involvement and nexus with international terrorist organizations.

Indian National Investigation Agency arrested nine Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala and West Bengal on September 19, and as usual tried to link the terrorist activities with Kashmir by blaming Pakistan, media reports said.

As it was globally established that India was supporting and using Al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) to run its information warfare in the region with special focus to destabilize Pakistan, Indian media was covering the news of Al-Qaeda and ISIS as agenda setting campaign to malign Pakistan at regional and global levels, senior government officials said.

Such media campaigns were sequel to divert international attention from the Kashmiri freedom movement, the officials remarked.

Banning of Amnesty International, the United Nations reports on Indian human rights violations and linkages with the ISIS, surfacing of 256 fake Indian web accounts by a European NGO (non-governmental organization), the US treasury report on Indian banks involvement in money laundering / terror financing indicated Indian involvement in regional terrorism, they maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist United Nations Syria ISIS Iraq Amnesty International Money September Media From Government

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE Envi ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Research and Marketing Group launches Asharq ..

16 minutes ago

Flour mill sealed over charges of mixing maize flo ..

1 minute ago

Gazprom, Belarus Began Negotiations on Gas Supplie ..

1 minute ago

Four labourers killed at Lakhra coal mines during ..

2 minutes ago

Iran, Pakistan Poised to Enhance Cross-Border Trad ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.