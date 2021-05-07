UrduPoint.com
Al-Quds Day Observed

Fri 07th May 2021

Al-Quds Day observed

Jumatul Wida (the Friday of Ramazan) was observed across Pakistan as Al-Quds Day to express solidarity withe Palestinian people braving atrocities of Israeli Zionist regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Jumatul Wida (the Friday of Ramazan) was observed across Pakistan as Al-Quds Day to express solidarity withe Palestinian people braving atrocities of Israeli Zionist regime.

The faithful offered their Friday prayers at mosques and latter brought out rallies while adhering to anti-COVID SoPs (standard operating procedures).

Ulema and religious leaders in their sermons stressed greater unity among the Muslim Ummah and urged for making a joint struggle for emancipation.

They also offered prayers for the independence of Kashmir, Palestine and other parts of world where Muslims were engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

The prayer leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking the faithful to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who wanted to create hatred among followers of different schools of thought.

Rallies, conferences and protest demonstrations were held across Pakistan to denounce Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Due to COVID-19, several religious and organisations including Milli Yakjehti Council arranged programmes on small scale to mark the Al-Quds Day.

A rally was taken out from Imambargah G-6 in the Federal Capital after Friday prayers. A large number of participants marched towards D-Chowk with mostly by following corona SOPs. Holding anti-Israel banners, they chanted slogans in favour of the Palestinian people.

It may be mentioned that Iranian spiritual leader Imam Khomeini in 1979 had urged the Muslims to consecrate the last Friday of the holy month as Al-Quds Day to draw the world attention to the violations of Zionists and desecration of islam's third holiest mosque, as well as their continued occupation of Palestine and repression of the Palestinian people.





