Al-Quds Day Rallies Held In Bahawalnagar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM
On the occasion of Al-Quds Day, fervent rallies were organized in Bahawalnagar district to advocate for the liberation of Qibla-e-Awwal Bait-ul-Maqdis and to express unwavering solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) On the occasion of Al-Quds Day, fervent rallies were organized in Bahawalnagar district to advocate for the liberation of Qibla-e-Awwal Bait-ul-Maqdis and to express unwavering solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian.
The main rally, which commenced from Commercial College Chowk and culminated at Rafiq Shah Chowk, witnessed a large number of participation including women and children.
Amidst the spirited demonstration, participants prominently displayed placards and Palestinian flags.
Renowned figures such as Professor Shafiq Ahmad, the provincial president of the teachers' organization, and Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Waleed Nasir, along with other speakers were also participated.
