Al-Quds Delegation Visits Pakistan Monument

Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:09 PM

Al-Quds delegation visits Pakistan monument

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A four-member delegation of Al-Quds Parliament here on Friday visited Pakistan Monument.

The delegation was received by Lok Virsa officials who apprised the members about Pakistan's history and culture during the visit.

The delegates were taken on a tour of the various creative displays and art work including paintings and statues at the museum presenting Pakistan's history, its struggle movement, inception and development as a progressive Muslim state.

President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein al-Ahmar thanked Pakistan for extending all kind of support to people of Palestine.

Delegation of Al-Quds Parliament, established in 2015 and based in Istanbul, is currently on a five-day visit to Pakistan from June 25 to highlight miseries of people of Palestine and muster further support for the cause of Palestine.

