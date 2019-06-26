Al-Quds Parliament members urge for strategic solution to age old conflicts

President of Al-Quds Parliament, Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmer Wednesday said that Palestine called for a strategic solution as it was not only a problem of the Muslim countries, but of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :President of Al-Quds Parliament, Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmer Wednesday said that Palestine called for a strategic solution as it was not only a problem of the Muslim countries, but of the world.

He stated this at a roundtable discussion organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) here, said a press release.

"Peace in the world hinges upon the peace for Palestine and its people. We are here, in Pakistan, as it always stood for the cause of Palestine and, as a part of our efforts to enhance coordination among the parliaments of the world for raising a united voice." he maintained.

Al-Ahmer was heading a four-member delegation from Al-Quds Parliament including, Sayed Abu Musameh, Member of Board; Jarallah Bachir, General Director; and Abeadallah Elbelti, General Coordinator of Relation.

The roundtable discussion had an august gathering including Senator Nuzhat Sadiq; Ambassador Arif Kamal; Asif Luqman, human rights activist; AVM (Retd) Faiz Amir, VC Air University; Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi, Executive Director CISS; and Dr. Fuad Ahmed.

Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmer said that the Palestinian issue was still unresolved because Muslim states and the supporting voices around the world were not united.

This visit, and others such as these, sought to build consensus amongst world parliaments on this very critical issue of regional and global peace. As of now, he informed, that the delegation had visited 30 parliaments and organized two international conferences in which a large number of representatives from 60 parliaments across the world participated.

He said that the US, Israeli lobby was proactively working to legitimize its atrocities in Palestine.

Even worse, he stressed, the Muslim world was not united against the Zionist forces and the champions of liberalism and human rights were supporting Israel.

He informed the participants that the Al-Quds Parliament planed to hold a major conference in Malaysia this year, for which Prime Minister Mahatir Muhammad had agreed.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry lamented that news coming from Palestine was very grim.

For a century, the DG stated, Israel had been usurping the rights of the people of Palestine and obliterating the Islamic legacy of Al-Quds with no regard for international law.

Ambassador Chaudhry further said that the decision by the Trump Administration to shift the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognition of the Golan Heights in Syria as a part of Israel, and its propagation of the "Deal of the Century" were all steps that should be of concern for the Muslim world.

Senator Nuzhat Saadiq, reiterated Pakistan's affection for Al-Quds Sharif, Palestine and its people.

She asserted that Pakistan's Parliament and the people of Pakistan had always condemned Israeli atrocities committed in Palestine.

Other participants equivocally lent support to the rights of the Palestinians, and said that Pakistani people had always stood for Palestine irrespective of their ideological and political affiliations.

Establishing contacts with the parliaments in the world was a welcoming development amidst the rhetoric of peace talks.

However, the internal factions in Palestine must stand united in order to secure success.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood said that, like UN resolutions on Kashmir, resolutions on Palestine remain unimplemented. There were many factors behind it, but we must remain persistent.

He reiterated that there was a complete national consensus in Pakistan for the Palestinian cause.