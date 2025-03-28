Al-Quds Rally Held In Dera Ismail Khan To Express Solidarity With Palestine
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Shia Ulema Council and Jafaria Students Organization (JSO) organized the annual Al-Quds Rally on the occasion of Juma-tul-Wida, drawing a large number of participants from various religious sects and civil society to show unwavering support for the liberation of Palestine.
The rally was led by Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan. Participants included scholars, students, youth, elders, and representatives of different segments of society, marking the event as a strong display of unity among different schools of thought.
Starting from Kotli Imam Hussain, the rally peacefully concluded at Dera Bannu Road. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and placards inscribed with slogans such as “Free Al-Quds”, “Long Live Palestine”, “Down with America”, and “Down with Israel.” Protesters passionately chanted slogans demanding the liberation of Al-Quds, vowing to continue their struggle until the first Qibla is free from occupation.
Addressing the participants, Allama Ramzan Tauqeer emphasized that the issue of Al-Quds is not limited to Palestinians alone but is the shared and fundamental cause of the entire Muslim Ummah.
He criticized international organizations for their silence and double standards and accused the United States and its allies of openly supporting Israeli aggression.
He reaffirmed that the movement for the liberation of Palestine would persist and urged freedom-loving people worldwide to continue raising their voices for Al-Quds. He also praised the participation of different sects and scholars as a manifestation of Muslim unity.
Other notable speakers included Maulana Kazim Abbas, Maulana Nasir Tawakkuli, Mansoor Abbas Advocate, Ashiq Sulemani, Qari Sirajuddin (General Secretary of Wahdat-e-Asatiza), Abu Al-Muazzam Turabi, and Zubair Baloch (President APCA). The speakers unanimously declared that Israel is a global terrorist state and called upon the Government of Pakistan to play a more active and vocal role in supporting Palestine on the international stage.
Participants expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and pledged to continue their moral, diplomatic, and public support for the liberation of Al-Quds. The rally concluded with prayers for the freedom of Palestine and for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle.
