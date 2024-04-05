Al Qudus day rally held

(@FahadShabbir)

Like other parts of the country, Al Qudus day rally was held here on Jumatul Wida

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Al Qudus day rally was held here on Jumatul Wida.

Al Qudus day is being observed every year on the last Friday of Ramazan to express protest against Israeli occupation of the "Baitul Maqdis".

Jamat e Islami, Muttahida Wahdatul Muslimeen and other religious organizations held rallies in Karachi and other cities of the province.

The major rally was taken out from Numaish Chowrangi to Tibet centre, attended by a large number of people.

The participants holding banners and placards marched towards Tibet centre and chanted slogans against Israel.

They demanded of the World Community to take serious note of the Israeli barbaric strikes against innocent people of Palestine.