Al Qudus Day Rally Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Like other parts of the country, Al Qudus day rally was held here on Jumatul Wida
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Al Qudus day rally was held here on Jumatul Wida.
Al Qudus day is being observed every year on the last Friday of Ramazan to express protest against Israeli occupation of the "Baitul Maqdis".
Jamat e Islami, Muttahida Wahdatul Muslimeen and other religious organizations held rallies in Karachi and other cities of the province.
The major rally was taken out from Numaish Chowrangi to Tibet centre, attended by a large number of people.
The participants holding banners and placards marched towards Tibet centre and chanted slogans against Israel.
They demanded of the World Community to take serious note of the Israeli barbaric strikes against innocent people of Palestine.
Recent Stories
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque Country crash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal15 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport19 minutes ago
-
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh19 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..19 minutes ago
-
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontiers44 minutes ago
-
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans12 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements ensured on Juma-tul-Wida, Youm Al-Quds10 minutes ago
-
Khatmul Quran held at Sindh Governor’s House10 minutes ago
-
Industrialists reminded of their corporate social responsibility10 minutes ago
-
JUI-S chairman condemns silence on Palestinian atrocities10 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves provision of Rs. 859.8 million supplementary grant for TMAs10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 1st meeting of Provincial Apex Committee10 minutes ago