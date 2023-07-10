Al-Shifa gets WAEH membership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital has become a member of the prestigious World Association of Eye Hospitals (WAEH), a worldwide network of eye hospitals.

This was stated by the President of Al-Shifa Trust Maj Gen (Retd) Rehmat Khan here on Monday. He said that Al-Shifa Trust was the only eye hospital in Pakistan to become a member of WAEH.

He said the credit for this breakthrough goes to the leadership and dedicated team of doctors committed to serving the community.

While sharing the information with journalists, he said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters, partners, and patients who have believed in our mission and contributed to our success." Rehmat Khan said that Al-Shifa Trust was established in 1985 as a non-governmental, non-political and charitable organisation. The board of trustees comprises retired servicemen, businessmen, bureaucrats, and professionals.

He said that the aim and objectives of the trust were to prevent and control blindness by providing standard and sustainable eye care services that were accessible and affordable.

It also focuses on human resource development through the training of doctors, nurses, and paramedics; creating awareness about eye diseases; and establishing facilities for research in ophthalmology.

He informed that WAEH strives to continuously improve the experience, care, and outcomes of patients with eye disorders.

It facilitates and promotes the exchange of knowledge between eye hospitals worldwide and the Shifa facility would be benefitting from their guidance and will be helpful for the provision of better service to the masses.

He added that the WAEH was also exchanging best practices in the planning, organisation, and delivery of eye care services throughout the world.

The global umbrella body for regional associations of eye hospitals was focused on delivering the highest quality and safest ophthalmic care, he said and added that it shares all kinds of information and knowledge in a very transparent way, via teleconferences, personal meetings, and exchanges.