RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Al-Shifa Eye Cancer Centre has successfully performed 2,500 sessions of chemotherapy procedures during the last three years for children who have been diagnosed with eye cancer.

While speaking at a seminar titled "Story of challenges and opportunities," President Al-Shifa Trust Maj. Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan said every stage of the procedure from evaluation to chemotherapy and rehabilitation was handled under one roof, making Shifa Hospital a unique resource for treating patients suffering from eye cancer.

He said, "Our donors are transforming millions of lives and assisting suffering humanity in rewriting their stories while becoming contributing members of society."

Rehmat expressed gratitude to kind donors for helping to defray the exorbitant expense of treating eye diseases and complimented the medical staff, for treating cancer patients with utmost care and dedication.

Maj. Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan stated that as protecting and restoring eyesight was a noble objective, "We will continue to treat impoverished children with eye cancer at no cost despite all financial difficulties."

Prof Dr Tayyab Afghani, HOD Oculoplastics while speaking said that the number of eye cancer patients was increasing compared to the regional countries and Pakistan was witnessing an increase in eye cancer cases in children at an alarming pace.

"Children's eye cancer in Pakistan is higher than in India and China, and genetic diagnosis can reduce children's eye cancer cases", he added.

Dr Afghani said that 2000 children with eye cancer had been registered so far of whom 500 have fully recovered.

The Al-Shifa Eye Cancer Center caters to surgery, chemotherapy, and rehabilitation under one roof, free of cost.

The patients include non-affording men, women, and especially children, and 86 per cent of all eye cancer patients are children, he informed.

Two sister departments support the eye cancer centre; one is ophthalmology genetic, which provides genetic screening of the parents to assess any possibility of cancer in future races and suggest how it can be prevented.

The second department is the aesthetic department, which minimizes the effects of chemotherapy and radiation on the skin and face. The adverse effects of the treatment, like facial scars, rejuvenate the damaged skin so that the patient can live a good quality of life, he informed.

Tanzeela Farha, paediatric oncologist; Dr Maheen Akbar, Ocular Oncologist; Ms Maryam Ijaz, guest speaker; Prof Dr Ayesha Babar Kawish, HOD Al-Shifa school of Public Health; Dr. Rutaba Gul, Dr Aneesa Sultan, also spoke on the occasion and shared their experiences.

After the seminar, gifts were distributed to the eye cancer survivors while the participants were presented with shields and certificates.

It is pertinent to mention that Al-Shifa Trust has set up a chain of international-standard hospitals in Rawalpindi, Kohat, Sukkur, Muzaffarabad, and Chakwal.

Al-Shifa Rawalpindi facility is Asia's biggest children's eye hospital and millions of patients take benefits annually free of cost.