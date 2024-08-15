Al-Shifa Performs Double Lens Rare Surgical Procedure
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital doctors have successfully performed a rare surgery on a three-year-old child with twin lenses and cataracts.
According to trust spokesman, it was the second case in ophthalmology history to ever be documented while the first case was reported thirty years ago in India and the second such case was testified in Pakistan.
Rendering details, he said that Muhammad Ahmed, a resident of Rawalpindi, brought his male child, Muhammad Mussa, to Al-Shifa Hospital for a check-up after noticing that his one eye was more significant than the other.
The child was put on thorough examination, and doctors found a Double Crystalline lens (Twin Lenses) in the right eye of the child.
The doctors termed it a rare congenital problem and that it happens very rarely during birth. Usually, there is a single lens in one eye.
The doctors decided to remove these abnormal lenses to prevent future problems with the child’s eyesight. After ninety minutes of complicated surgery, the faulty lenses were replaced with an artificial lens.
Experts say that each eye typically has one lens. If a cataract is present at birth or develops later, the lens is removed, and an artificial lens is placed so the patient can have normal vision.
This unusual presentation of two lenses inside the eye is scarce, with only two cases reported in the literature worldwide to date.
Professor Dr Hanif Malik at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital's Paediatric Ophthalmology Department undertook this complex and challenging surgery, which helped the child gain vision.
Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital performs 25 cases of Pediatric cataracts daily with free-of-cost surgery, provision of intraocular lenses, and hospital stay while other eye surgeries were also performed at the Pediatric Ophthalmology Department.
This department is a one-of-a-kind, highly specialized unit operating at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, which also provides OPD and surgery facilities to adults and children of all economic backgrounds.
“No one is refused treatment on the grounds of non-affordability. Even the most complex, challenging cases declined at other hospitals are taken up with open arms at Al Shifa”, he informed.
Al-Shifa Trust also serves people at its facilities located in Sukhar, Kohat, Muzaffarabad, and Chakwal.
The trust's president, Major General (Retd) General Rahmat Khan, is eager to extend services to remote areas of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.
