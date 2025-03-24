Al Shifa registers 7,500 eye cancer cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Al-Shifa Eye Cancer Centre has registered 7,500 eye cancer cases in the past four years and successfully treated 3,000 of the total.

Senior consultant and head of the Oculoplastics Department, Prof. Dr. Tayyab Afghani on Monday told the media that the remaining registered patients were being treated in phases.

He said that the greatest challenge in dealing with childhood eye cancer in Pakistan was delayed diagnosis and many parents and even general doctors were unaware of the early symptoms, leading to late detection.

Dr Afghnai informed that rural areas suffered the most as they lack specialists while another important issue was the cost of treatment.

Many families cannot afford treatment, which includes chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

“Genetics is also a cause of cancer in children, for which genetic testing of parents should be conducted and informed about the risk assessment,” he said.

Dr Afghani emphasized that at Al-Shifa Trust, the entire treatment, from assessment to chemotherapy and follow-up check-ups, was provided free of cost.

He proudly stated that the Eye Cancer Centre at Al-Shifa Eye Hospital Rawalpindi was the sole facility in the country equipped to handle complex cases.

Children from one year to fifteen years old were registered and received the best care available.

He informed that among all the people who have eye cancer, 85 to 87 per cent were children, and some were born with cancer.

He highlighted the professional skills of doctors and paramedics and said “Our cancer treatment success rate exceeds 80 per cent.”

Dr. Tayyab Afghani said that in Pakistan, many cases go undiagnosed until the cancer has progressed to an advanced stage, reducing the chances of successful treatment.

He stressed that parents' and general practitioners' lack of awareness often leads to missed early signs, such as a white pupil, crossed eyes, vision loss, or redness and swelling.

Recognizing these signs was crucial, as it can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment.

The Primary challenges in managing eye cancer in children in Pakistan include insufficient facilities, shortage of specialists, and the high cost of treatment, preventing many from accessing timely and effective treatment, Dr. Afghani said and added that despite obstacles, awareness campaigns and screening initiatives were helping detect cases in time.

He called for more government and private sector support to improve outcomes for affected children.