Al-Shifa Team Successfully Conducts Rare Eye Surgery Of Afghan Infants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 06:17 PM
Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital's medical team has successfully operated a rare and complicated eye tumour of 7-month-old Hadia Sadat hailing from Kabul, Afghanistan
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital's medical team has successfully operated a rare and complicated eye tumour of 7-month-old Hadia Sadat hailing from Kabul, Afghanistan.
Following Hadia's refusal by hospitals in Kabul, Lahore, and Peshawar due to her severe condition, Al-Shifa Trust's medical professionals took the responsibility of treating the infants, said Major General (Retd) Rehmat Khan, President of Al-Shifa Trust here Monday.
He informed that complexity and risk associated with this surgery required unparalleled expertise and a high level of dedication. The treatment presented a significant challenge due to the eye tumour, which weighed 400 grams and measured 10 by 16 inches.
Despite the high risks, an expert team of Oculoplastic surgeons and Pediatric anaesthetists, including Dr Murtaza, Dr Zahra, Dr Huda, Col. Dr Mansoor-ul-Haq, and Dr Ali Raza, performed the complex surgery with success.
Rehmat continued by saying, "I am extremely pleased with our medical team, whose commitment and expertise have been instrumental in saving Hadia's life."
According to Maj Gen (Retd) Rehmat Khan, Hadia is making headway in her recovery at the Al-Shifa Trust and going through rehabilitation to acquire a prosthetic eye to restore her appearance for aesthetic purposes.
He stated that Al-Shifa trust provides specialized Oculoplastic consultations to approximately 7,000 patients and conducts over 1,500 reconstructive and tumour surgeries annually, making it the leading hospital in Pakistan.
The Oculoplastic department takes pride being one of the best treatment centres for birth eye defects, trauma reconstruction, cosmetic eye and facial rehabilitation, and all types of cancers and tumours of the eye, he explained.
“Individuals who have lost an eye as a result of an injury or sickness may want to consider getting a prosthetic eye to improve their look. It is not uncommon for people to refer to it as a "glass eye," which is a shell that covers the structures in the eye socket rather than a genuine eye, he added.
Rehmat further said that surgeries to remove an eye due to damage or disease almost always result in the attending physician's recommendation for implanting a prosthetic eye to ensure that the eyelids operate properly.
Although most of the operations to remove an eye are not very complicated, the process of losing an eye and adjusting to life with a prosthetic eye can be quite difficult for certain individuals, both psychologically and emotionally, which requires support and counselling, he informed.
