Al-Shifa treats newborn’s eye tumor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A team of Al-Shifa Trust (AST) Eye Hospital specialists have successfully treated a rare eye tumour to save the vision and life of a newborn.

Mirha Ameer two years old from Gujar Khan faced a life-threatening congenital eye tumour, risking both her vision and life.

Dr Tayyab Afghani informed media persons that Mirha's life and 50 per cent of her sight have also been preserved.

He said that it was a rare case of a congenital tumour but after complete treatment, the child could live a normal life.

The tumour was three times larger than the size of her eyeball and was in life-threatening condition, prompting doctors to urgently perform complex surgery, which continued for two and half hours and concluded successfully.

He added that congenital eye tumours were present at birth and could affect the orbit or the eye itself.

Afghani said that congenital eye tumours could cause vision problems or disfigurement if left untreated. They can also spread to the brain, optic nerve, and the rest of the body, becoming life-threatening.

The symptoms include blurry vision, seeing floaters or flashes of light, shadows or dark spots in vision, light sensitivity, lumps on the eyelid or other parts of the eye, changes in the shape of the pupil, bulging, redness, or swelling of the eye, changes in the way the eye moves, and pain in the eye.

He said that over the past three years, the Al-Shifa Eye Cancer Centre has successfully performed 2,500 sessions of chemotherapy procedures for children who have been diagnosed with eye cancer.

Genetic testing can reduce the incidence of childhood eye cancer.

Dr Afghani said that 2000 children with eye cancer have been registered, of whom 500 have fully recovered. The AST Eye Cancer Center caters to surgery, chemotherapy, and rehabilitation under one roof, free of cost.

A team of AST specialists comprising Dr Tayyab Afghani, Dr Mansoorul Haq, Ms Shumaila Niazi, Ms Umera Asad, Mr Asfandyar Amirzada, and Muhammad Tariq removed the tumour.