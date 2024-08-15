Open Menu

Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Achieves Global Milestone With Rare Eye Surgery

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:48 PM

A three-year-old boy from Rawalpindi has undergone a highly successful surgery to treat an extraordinarily rare eye condition at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) A three-year-old boy from Rawalpindi has undergone a highly successful surgery to treat an extraordinarily rare eye condition at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

According to a private news channel, the operation was conducted by a team of specialists led by Dr. Hanif to remove an additional lens and a cataract from the child’s eye, ultimately restoring his vision.

Boy, Mohammad Musa, had been suffering from this rare ailment, which caused his right eye to appear significantly larger than normal.

This landmark procedure marked only the second documented case of such a condition globally, with the first case reported three decades ago in India.

The successful completion of this surgery not only represents a significant milestone in the field of ophthalmology but also highlights the remarkable advancements in Pakistan’s medical sector.

The success of Mohammad Musa’s surgery was a proud moment for Pakistan, illustrating the country’s growing prominence in the global medical community.

