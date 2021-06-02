UrduPoint.com
Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Holds Free Medical Camp

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:25 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Rawalpindi on Wednesday conducted a one-day Minhaj Free Eye Camp at Hira Public school Lane No. 3, Gulistan Colony, Rawalpindi.

During camps, the eye specialists examined 350 patients, conducted 25 operations and provided required medication to patients.

The specialists also advised people to take care of their eyes and must go for checkups at least once a year.

Director, Hira Public School, Raja Kamran Zameer thanked the team of doctors for their concern and free of charge services .

He lauded the services of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital which is fighting against blindness as a noble cause.

