'Al-Shifa Trust provided treatment to 8 million eye patients'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Al-Shifa Trust is a second biggest charity of Pakistan which has so far provided treatment to 8 million people suffering from eye related ailments, said Al-Shifa Trust Executive Director Brigadier (Retired) Rizwan Ullah Asghar.

During visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that this trust has established four state-of-the-art eye hospitals while fifth will be established in Chakwal very soon.

Tracing the history of this trust, he told that it was created 28 years ago and daily 2500 patients are treated in these hospitals. "The main hospital is in Rawalpindi where rotation of patients is around 2,000", he said and added that this hospital is also conducting 100 operations daily.

He further told that 75% patients are treated free of cost, adding that best and state-of-the-art medical equipments and appliances are available in this hospital in addition to the world fame ophthalmologists.

He said that a rare department for children with eye related ailments has also been established. "Unique facility for the treatment of eye cancer is also available in this hospital", he told and added that there are only 25 specialists in this field in Pakistan and out of these 14 are linked with Al Shifa Hospital.

He further said that generally cataract was reported in aged persons but now new born babies also have this problem and Al-Shifa has facility to remove cataract of one week baby.

Brigadier (Retired) Rizwan Ullah Asghar told that retina is developed at the last stage of human fetus and in case of premature birth, the neonatal may have multiple eye or retina related problems. He said, "Daily 200 to 250 children with eye cancer are visiting our hospitals and hence, we have decided to set up a separate children eye hospital. It will have capacity to admit as many as 500 patients daily while surgery of 50 could also be managed at the initial stage.

" He further said that diabetes have its direct and fatal impacts on retina.

Regarding Corneal Transplant, he told that earlier human corneas were imported from Sri Lanka but now USA is our main supplier. "Minimum expenditure on one corneal transplant is around Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 150,000 while 60 to 70 corneas are transplanted every month only in this hospital", he told and added this facility is generally provided free to the needy patients.

He further said that Al-Shifa is also organizing free eye camps in far flung rural areas to provide free surgery and treatment facilities to needy patients at their door steps. He assured that such camps could also be arranged in Faisalabad.

Regarding fund raising for the new hospital, he said that a special function would also be held in Serena Hotel Faisalabad on April 02, 2020. He requested President FCCI to convince local philanthropists to contribute their role in this noble cause.

Earlier, Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI welcomed Brigadier (Retired) Rizwan Ullah Asghar and told that the business community of Faisalabad has always contributed its proactive and productive role in charity related projects.

He told that as a President Platinum Lions Club, he has completed 800 welfare projects during last 6 months. "Similarly medicine for the treatment of hepatitis was provided to 200 patients", he told and added that this club has also installed four water filtration plants.

President FCCI said that Faisalabad has a large number of people living below poverty line and they also need such types of credible charity organizations.

He said that Al-Shifa Trust should also establish an eye hospital in Faisalabad and hoped that Brigadier (Retired) Rizwan Ullah Asghar will take up this issue in the board of Trustees of Al-Shifa Trust.