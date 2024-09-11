Open Menu

Al-Shifa Trust Screens 175,000 Children At Free Eye Camps

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Al-Shifa Trust has screened around 175,000 students in one year at 550 free eye camps organized in the deprived areas of the country.

Deputy General Manager of Al-Shifa Center for Community Ophthalmology (ACCO), Dr Hasan Raza, told the media that fifty per cent of the kids with eye issues had hazy vision, while many had congenital cataracts.

He said that children were facing blurry vision due to convergence insufficiency, adding “It happens when the nerves controlling eye muscles don't work correctly. One eye turns out when people with convergence insufficiency look at something up close.”

The second largest disease found was myopia, as almost thirty per cent of the children had near-sightedness or Myopia, he informed and added that Myopia is a common vision condition in which light rays should be focused on nerve tissues at the back of the eye are focused in front of the retina instead.

Dr Hasan said that the number of congenital cataracts is alarming and it's essential to spot cataracts in children quickly because early treatment can reduce the risk of long-term vision problems.

ACCO refers such children to Al-Shifa Trust Hospital Rawalpindi, providing them with transport and meals.

He said free eye camps were organized in the remote areas of districts Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Kohat, Muzaffarabad, and Chakwal.

As many as 175,000 students were screened and treated at these camps, and 13000 cases were referred to Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

He informed that the children were also found suffering from eye problems, such as blepharitis, hyperopia, squint, corneal opacity, traumatic cataracts, astigmatism, and conjunctivitis.

He said that ACCO's main objective was to organize school screening eye camps to help children facing eye diseases at an early age and educate them about preventive measures to keep their eyes healthy.

The trust began its outreach project in 1992 and established free eye camps across the country to help people in far-flung areas where most patients lack the resources to access quality healthcare.

He underlined that eye-related problems were increasing at an alarming pace; therefore, all public and private facilities should boost their efforts to combat this menace.

