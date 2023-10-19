Open Menu

Al Taheri Joins U Microfinance Bank As Acting President & CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Al Taheri joins U Microfinance Bank as acting president & CEO

Mohamed Essa Al Taheri has been appointed as an acting President and CEO of U Microfinance Bank.

Mr. Al Taheri has been associated with U Bank as a Member of the Board of Directors and worked with e& Group as the Group EVP Financial Policies and Systems, according to a news release

He holds a Master’s degree in International Business from the University of Wollongong, Dubai, and brings over 20 years of professional experience from working with HSBC Bank, Dubai Commercial Bank, and the Development Board of Dubai Government.

The appointment of Essa Al Taheri comes soon after the resignation of Kabeer Naqvi, who earlier held the position of President & CEO of U Bank.

Naqvi left behind a remarkable legacy of progress, innovation, and exponential growth during his tenure at the bank.

He has been associated with U Bank since 2015 and led it with vigour and a drive to create an impactful difference in the microfinance industry of Pakistan. U Bank remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals and businesses through accessible financial services and ensuring financial inclusion for all segments of Pakistani society.

