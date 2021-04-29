Al-Thawab foundation distributes Eid clothes among 100 needy people in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Al-Thawab Foundation Khuzdar has started distributing Eid clothes among needy people of Khuzdar like every year.

In this regard, Eid clothes were distributed among about 100 poor people in different areas of Khuzdar on Thursday under Al-Thawab Foundation.

According to Chairman of Al-Thawab Foundation Nazir Ahmad Nathwani, the process of clothes distribution will be continued among the poor people in order to celebrate their joys during Eid-ul Fitr.