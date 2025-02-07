Al-Zahra hospital inaugurated in Kohat, promises quality healthcare for the underserved

A state-of-the-art hospital, Al-Zahra Hospital, was formally inaugurated by renowned social figure Dr Malik Muhammad BaA state-of-the-art hospital, Al-Zahra Hospital, was formally inaugurated by renowned social figure Dr Malik Muhammad Bashir on Friday in Kachha Pakka Mitha Khan Kohatshir on Friday in Kachha Pakka Mitha Khan Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A state-of-the-art hospital, Al-Zahra Hospital, was formally inaugurated by renowned social figure Dr Malik Muhammad Bashir on Friday in Kachha Pakka Mitha Khan Kohat.

The hospital, equipped with modern medical facilities, aims to provide quality healthcare services to the local community, particularly the poor and deserving patients.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of hospital administration, area elders and the public, adding to the grandeur of the event. The hospital boasts a range of facilities, including a gynecological ward, blood bank, modern operation theater, OPD and a team of lady and male doctors.

Dr Malik Muhammad Bashir, the chief guest, hailed the establishment of Al-Zahra Hospital as a "revolutionary step" for the people of the area. He emphasized that the hospital will provide quality health facilities at the doorstep of local residents, saving them from the financial burden of expensive hospitals in big cities.

The hospital administration's efforts were appreciated by Dr Bashir, who also announced financial assistance to support the hospital's development and expansion of services.

APP/azq/378