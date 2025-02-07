Open Menu

Al-Zahra Hospital Inaugurated In Kohat, Promises Quality Healthcare For The Underserved

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Al-Zahra hospital inaugurated in Kohat, promises quality healthcare for the underserved

A state-of-the-art hospital, Al-Zahra Hospital, was formally inaugurated by renowned social figure Dr Malik Muhammad BaA state-of-the-art hospital, Al-Zahra Hospital, was formally inaugurated by renowned social figure Dr Malik Muhammad Bashir on Friday in Kachha Pakka Mitha Khan Kohatshir on Friday in Kachha Pakka Mitha Khan Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A state-of-the-art hospital, Al-Zahra Hospital, was formally inaugurated by renowned social figure Dr Malik Muhammad Bashir on Friday in Kachha Pakka Mitha Khan Kohat.

The hospital, equipped with modern medical facilities, aims to provide quality healthcare services to the local community, particularly the poor and deserving patients.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of hospital administration, area elders and the public, adding to the grandeur of the event. The hospital boasts a range of facilities, including a gynecological ward, blood bank, modern operation theater, OPD and a team of lady and male doctors.

Dr Malik Muhammad Bashir, the chief guest, hailed the establishment of Al-Zahra Hospital as a "revolutionary step" for the people of the area. He emphasized that the hospital will provide quality health facilities at the doorstep of local residents, saving them from the financial burden of expensive hospitals in big cities.

The hospital administration's efforts were appreciated by Dr Bashir, who also announced financial assistance to support the hospital's development and expansion of services.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of imp ..

Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols

2 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environme ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi

43 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..

58 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion

1 hour ago
 Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stabili ..

Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability

2 hours ago
 Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC ..

Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..

2 hours ago
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over ..

Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI us ..

Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders takes part in Internation ..

Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..

2 hours ago
 Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed For ..

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

2 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan