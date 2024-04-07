Al Zehra Foundation, Patriotic orginazation distribute rashan bags among deserving people

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Chairman Al-Zehra Foundation Pakistan Sadaruddin Sheikh on Sunday distributed Eid ration bags among two hundred deserving families during a ceremony held at Abdul Latif Nizamani Labour Hall.

On this occasion, he said the middle class is facing difficulties to bear monthly expenses.

He said that welfare work is going on with the help of philanthropist in supplying ration bags among needy.

On the other hand, Pakistan Patriotic Social Organization also distributed fifty Rashan bags among deserving families and Rs 2,000 in cash for Eid-ul-Fitr.