Alachisoft adopts crisis management policy during Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Alachisoft, an international organization providing solutions for application performance, on Wednesday implemented new working policies as well as adopting proper sanitation measures for safety of their employees during period of Covid-19 and improve productivity as well as management efficiency.

As per new government policies on businesses, Alachisoft has responded on time and set a precedent for other tech companies to adopt similar policies in order to help prevent damage to Pakistani tech companies along with safety of the workers.

The company has tested and implemented a Work from Home policy enabling all their employees to work remotely, said a statement issued here on Wednesday. Alachisoft was taking steps to go fully virtual with 100% of employees being able to access their necessary databases, files and software through a remote VPN connection.

In addition, the company fully operated virtually in real time using online meeting software, new management policies for more frequent coordination on tasks as well as tracking software to log all employee work.

The company also began frequent sanitation as well as cleaning of the building along with providing necessary soaps, sanitizers and masks for any essential employees who were working on site. Alachisoft maintained a sanitized work building with new policies on employee distance, health checks, usage of facilities and preventing contact between employees in order to help control the effects of Covid-19 in Pakistan.