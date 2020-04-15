UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alachisoft Adopts Crisis Management Policy During Covid-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:04 PM

Alachisoft adopts crisis management policy during Covid-19 pandemic

Alachisoft, an international organization providing solutions for application performance, on Wednesday implemented new working policies as well as adopting proper sanitation measures for safety of their employees during period of Covid-19 and improve productivity as well as management efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Alachisoft, an international organization providing solutions for application performance, on Wednesday implemented new working policies as well as adopting proper sanitation measures for safety of their employees during period of Covid-19 and improve productivity as well as management efficiency.

As per new government policies on businesses, Alachisoft has responded on time and set a precedent for other tech companies to adopt similar policies in order to help prevent damage to Pakistani tech companies along with safety of the workers.

The company has tested and implemented a Work from Home policy enabling all their employees to work remotely, said a statement issued here on Wednesday. Alachisoft was taking steps to go fully virtual with 100% of employees being able to access their necessary databases, files and software through a remote VPN connection.

In addition, the company fully operated virtually in real time using online meeting software, new management policies for more frequent coordination on tasks as well as tracking software to log all employee work.

The company also began frequent sanitation as well as cleaning of the building along with providing necessary soaps, sanitizers and masks for any essential employees who were working on site. Alachisoft maintained a sanitized work building with new policies on employee distance, health checks, usage of facilities and preventing contact between employees in order to help control the effects of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company SITE All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

41 minutes ago

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group ..

50 minutes ago

Nakheel supports Dubai’s frontline heroes

1 hour ago

US Issues Advisory on North Korea Cyber Threats - ..

56 seconds ago

AGP issued notice to explain jurisdiction of Artic ..

57 seconds ago

Kohat police presents guard of honour to doctors, ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.