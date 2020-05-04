UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alachisoft Uses Methodology For Maximum Output During Work From Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:37 PM

Alachisoft uses methodology for maximum output during work from home

Alachisoft, an international software company, is using Agile Methodology during the phase of COVID-19 with teams and heads meeting on daily basis to give and receive feedback on the work done the day before and the work to be done that day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Alachisoft, an international software company, is using Agile Methodology during the phase of COVID-19 with teams and heads meeting on daily basis to give and receive feedback on the work done the day before and the work to be done that day.

It is the one of the popular methodology used in most software development and product management departments of tech companies in which companies work in short intervals with expected goals and deliverables.

Many companies have opted to implement work from home policies along with virtualizing their business operations. While the working from home model was a big psychological barrier for a majority of tech companies in the past, the current circumstances only allow for such a model if companies want to keep the majority of their employees engaged and the business running.

There are a number of processes and techniques that major tech companies are implementing in order to maximize productivity for a fully virtualized workplace.

One example of a company managing work from home productivity well is Alachisoft, an international software company with an office in Islamabad, which provides software solutions to speed up clients' mission critical business applications.

They have a personalized management and oversight policy for their employees while they work from home. This is done using a combination of software and management processes. Tracking software is something all Alachisoft devices have installed, which has an active log of every action performed on each device and is viewable by managers in real time. In terms of management, in addition to daily stand-up meetings, they have weekly personalized meetings with each employee to review their deliverables, work history and productivity to help them in anyway and to give feedback where it is deemed necessary.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Company All From Employment

Recent Stories

Al Owais highlights directives of leadership to dr ..

11 minutes ago

Former Test Cricketer Atta-ur-Rehman breaks silenc ..

29 minutes ago

Complaint counters established against profiteers ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition politicizing Tiger Corona Force - apoli ..

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to plant ..

4 minutes ago

US dollar falls by Rs. 1.15 in interbank market, c ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.