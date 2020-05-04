Alachisoft uses methodology for maximum output during work from home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Alachisoft, an international software company, is using Agile Methodology during the phase of COVID-19 with teams and heads meeting on daily basis to give and receive feedback on the work done the day before and the work to be done that day.

It is the one of the popular methodology used in most software development and product management departments of tech companies in which companies work in short intervals with expected goals and deliverables.

Many companies have opted to implement work from home policies along with virtualizing their business operations. While the working from home model was a big psychological barrier for a majority of tech companies in the past, the current circumstances only allow for such a model if companies want to keep the majority of their employees engaged and the business running.

There are a number of processes and techniques that major tech companies are implementing in order to maximize productivity for a fully virtualized workplace.

One example of a company managing work from home productivity well is Alachisoft, an international software company with an office in Islamabad, which provides software solutions to speed up clients' mission critical business applications.

They have a personalized management and oversight policy for their employees while they work from home. This is done using a combination of software and management processes. Tracking software is something all Alachisoft devices have installed, which has an active log of every action performed on each device and is viewable by managers in real time. In terms of management, in addition to daily stand-up meetings, they have weekly personalized meetings with each employee to review their deliverables, work history and productivity to help them in anyway and to give feedback where it is deemed necessary.