Alamgir Wazir booked under sedition-charges seeks bail

(@fidahassanain)

Civil Lines police booked him under sedition charges for taking part in students solidarity march and chanting anti-state slogans during the rally.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2019) Alamgir Wazir, a former member of the Pakhtun Council at Punjab University (PU) who was arrested for taking part in the last week students’ solidarity march moved a post-arrest bail petition before a local court in Lahore here on Wednesday.

Alamgir Wazir, the student, who went missing soon after the Students’ Solidarity march in Lahore, filed the petition and denied the allegations leveled against him. The petitioner-student submitted that neither the slogans were chanted against the state institutions nor any loudspeaker was found from his custody or even from the scene. He said the FIR also did not mention anti-state comments and similarly the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court for recording and use of video evidence had not been followed. He said he was innocent and had nothing to do with the allegations leveled against him. He asked the court to grant him bail. At this, the court accepted his bail petition and issued notices to Punjab police to submit reply. The court adjourned further hearing till Dec 5.

Civil Lines Police booked a large number of students and teachers under sedition charges for chanting anti-state slogans in the city. FC College University teacher Ammar Ali Jan was also nominated in the FIR among several others. He confirmed registration of FIR soon after the incident through his twitter account.

On Friday, like other parts of the country, students of different universities and their supporters staged protest demonstration in Lahore to press their demands, especially for the revival of students unions.

Following the traditional style of politics, the students of both public and private universities staged protest demonstrations by hiring a small container –a mini-truck and shouted at ban on students unions at universities. They had been holding banners and placards inscribed with the slogans against the social liberties and rights to speech and assembly, with particular focus on ban against their unions.

The students demanded ban that was put three decades ago must be abolished. They also demanded that the budget cut of Higher education Commission should be restored. The students protestors also demanded the authorities to introduce proper mechanism to eliminate harassment at campus of the educational institutions.

The professors and lecturers of the educational institutions also took part in the student march for their demands.

Holding red color flags and chanting slogans for their rights, the students were seen very passionate and committed towards their ultimate goal of restoration of unions at educational institutions. Initially, they gathered at Nasser Bagh—a historic garden which is few yards away from National College of Arts—the college students of which came to fore to initiate this new move of revival in Lahore. From Nasser Bagh, the students marched towards Punjab Assembly where they continued their protest till late night.

“Jab laal laal lehray ga, tb hosh Thekhane aaye ga” , chanted a student as the rally began from Nasser Bagh to Punjab Assembly. Another student chanted a slogan that “Talaba and Mazdour Itehad Zindabad,”.

Females students, mostly from NCA and LUMS and FC College University took part in the protest. It was observed that the students of NCA and FC College were seen more passionate about restoration of unions at educational institutions across the country.

Besides the students of universities, many of their friends and youngsters also took part in the protest rally that remained most of the time at Mall road. According to the participants, the march was backed by Progressive Student Collective, Students Action Committee , Progressive Academic Collective and many other social and political organizations.