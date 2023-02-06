ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistani educator, Sania Alam, was awarded the prestigious "Brain of the Year" award by the UK's Brain Trust which recognized her achievements in improving global mental literacy and refining education through super-learning.

The award was presented by the Trust Chairman and Grand Chessmaster, Raymond Keene OBE, in a ceremony attended by esteemed guests in Soho, London on Saturday, said a press release.

Alam of Futuristic Learning Institute in Pakistan has received numerous awards and accolades for her work, including the Youth Excellence Award from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden of the United States in 2021.

She is also a member of the Prime Minister's National Youth Council of Pakistan and works to include youth in policy making.

She has trained executives of multinational organizations and industries on how to optimize success and growth through super-learning.

Alam's work has earned her recognition on global platforms and has been featured on 12 magazine covers and has a long list of accomplishments, including coaching teams that have won the World Memory, World Speed Reading, World Mind Mapping Championships, and setting 4 Guinness World Records.

Previous laureates of the "Brain of the Year" award include renowned figures such as Professor Stephen Hawking, Senator John Glenn, Steve Redgrave, Garry Kasparov, Michael Gelb, Professor Michael Crawford, and Gene Roddenberry.

Sania Alam joins an illustrious list of thinkers and high achievers recognized by the Brain Trust.