Alamuddin Bullo posted as Chairman Enquiries, Anti-Corruption Establishment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Mr. Alamuddin Bullo, an officer of PAS (BS-21) has been posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Chairman, Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh.

While, Mr. Muhammad Waseem, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-22), Chairman, Planning and Development board, Sindh has been relieved off the additional charge.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Monday.